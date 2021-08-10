Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools considering IVF to have sixth child at 46

Jools Oliver wants have another baby with husband Jamie Oliver and is considering IVF to do it after five miscarriages.

The 46-year-old already has five children with TV chef Jamie.

She’s hoping there might be the possibility of having one more, despite the couple’s heartbreaking experiences with miscarriage, including one which was life-threatening.

“Once you have these miscarriages you are always like, this baby is meant to be here, I have to keep trying,” she said to The Mirror.

“So I have thought about IVF because having researched it and spoken to some amazing people, it seems like the right option for my age.

Jools and Jamie Oliver already have five children

The couple’s five children include: Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, ten, and five-year-old River.

She added: “It’s just imagining the baby in the blanket and it’s all the lovely things that I’ve really cherished over the years.

Jamie and Jools Oliver already have five children, with the youngest born in 2016 (Photo: SplashNews)

“It is made much worse because Poppy is going to university and because I think, ‘Oh, there you are, there’s a room free’, I’m sure that’s a sign.

“Now I’ve got the older and the younger (groups of children) and I’ve got River, I think you know just one more, life’s all about pleasure that just gives me so much pleasure.”

Jools says women should speak more openly about miscarriage

Having experienced five miscarriages, Jools urges people to talk more openly about their experiences.

She explained: “Jamie arrived and he was like ‘oh my god’ it was like a murder scene. It’s so visually hideous. I don’t remember the rest. I must have almost passed out.”

Jamie and Jools Oliver married in 2000 and now have five children (FameFlynet UK)

“I mean, had I left it, had I taken the journey to go home and not the hospital I don’t think I would have survived because it was so much blood loss.”

Jools also said more support should be offered to women after her second miscarriage meant she “could have died”.

“They do [keep in contact with you] when they come to check the health of the baby every day, why can’t they do that with a miscarriage as it could be fatal.”

What does Jamie Oliver say?

Although Jools is keen to add another child to their family, Jamie has said he’s happy with the size of their family.

Speaking on Joe Wicks’ podcast, Joe asked Jamie who was the one that wanted such a large family.

Jamie revealed it’s Jools.

Jamie says it’s Jools who wants to have another child (Credit: Channel 4)

He said: “Jools is literally nuts and she wants another one.

“It’s definitely an interesting one but it’s her thing right, that’s all she’s ever dreamt of and that’s the thing that makes her truly happy.

“She just loves being a mother and for that I’m grateful, but I think, you know, at 45, we’re sort of probably on the limits.”

