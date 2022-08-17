Jamie Oliver on snub from Prince Harry and Meghan after generous offer

Many of us would bite Jamie Oliver’s arm off if he offered to cook for us, for FREE – not that Jamie Oliver would be much use one-armed.

But it seems the royals can resist his winning recipes and cheeky Essex charm.

Jamie Oliver chatted to chef pal Simon (Credit: Channel 4)

Jamie blanked by Harry and Meghan

They turned the chef down when he offered to cater Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2019.

He revealed that he wrote to the couple offering his services.

But he got no response!

“I did actually write and say if they want the food sorted I would bring the best of British and American chefs together to do the catering,” he told Sunday Brunch’s Simon Rimmer a few years back.

“I didn’t get a reply. That is a true story.

“I would have done it for free, you know, I like a bit of a moment.

“[The palace is] very slick at protocol and getting those gigs done, so probably we’re a bit renegade.”

Or perhaps his former moniker as the Naked Chef was deemed inappropriate!

In the event, chef Mark Flanagan catered for the reception and Clare Smyth was given the prestigious gig in the evening.

Guests were served a selection of canapés, including: Scottish langoustines wrapped in smoked salmon with citrus crème fraiche; grilled English asparagus wrapped in Cumbrian ham; garden pea Panna Cotta with quail eggs and lemon Verbena.

Mains included: poached free range chicken bound in a lightly spiced yoghurt with roasted apricot; croquette of confit Windsor lamb, roasted vegetables and shallot jam; warm asparagus spears with mozzarella and sunblush tomatoes.

Jamie Oliver on Together

Jamie is back on TV this Saturday lunchtime at 12.30pm with a rerun of Together.

The series was filmed after we’d all been stuck inside and apart during the pandemic, as he celebrates being with loved ones again.

And if you fancy getting adventurous in the kitchen for Sunday lunch, pay close attention to his slow-roasted, rolled shoulder of lamb with a fennel, sage and spicy sausage stuffing, drizzled with herby green sauce made with pistachio, mint and parsley.

Beats a bird in a bag drenched in Bisto!

