Jools Oliver has been battling “deeply scary” long Covid, according to husband Jamie Oliver.

The celebrity chef, 47, has been married to Jools, whose real name is Juliette, since 2000. They share five children together.

Speaking to Mail +, Jamie revealed that his wife has been suffering from long Covid for two years.

He said: “She’s had bad Covid and long Covid, so she’s been really affected by it, sadly. She’s OK, but still not what she wants to be.

“It’s been two years. She finds it deeply scary. We’re all over Harley Street like a rash, but no one really knows anything. The data on long Covid is still piling in.

“She’s been an absolute superstar.”

Jamie and Jools Oliver have been married since 2000 (Credit: SplashNews)

Jool’s Covid battle has lasted two years

Jamie also revealed that he was dedicating his new cookbook, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, to his wife.

He told how she hadn’t seen it yet, but was hoping the gesture would score him “some brownie points.”

He says the book is “simple, delicious recipes with minimal washing up.”

Jamie is dedicating his new book to his wife (Credit: Channel 4)

Jamie Oliver is dedicating his cookbook to Jools

He admitted his wife loves to clean and wishes she’d started her own cleaning company, which is why this book has “got her written all over it.”

The chef also said he is using it to tell her he loves her and thank her for everything she does for him.