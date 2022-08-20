Jools Oliver has been battling “deeply scary” long Covid, according to husband Jamie Oliver.
The celebrity chef, 47, has been married to Jools, whose real name is Juliette, since 2000. They share five children together.
Speaking to Mail +, Jamie revealed that his wife has been suffering from long Covid for two years.
He said: “She’s had bad Covid and long Covid, so she’s been really affected by it, sadly. She’s OK, but still not what she wants to be.
“It’s been two years. She finds it deeply scary. We’re all over Harley Street like a rash, but no one really knows anything. The data on long Covid is still piling in.
“She’s been an absolute superstar.”
Jool’s Covid battle has lasted two years
Jamie also revealed that he was dedicating his new cookbook, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, to his wife.
He told how she hadn’t seen it yet, but was hoping the gesture would score him “some brownie points.”
He says the book is “simple, delicious recipes with minimal washing up.”
Jamie Oliver is dedicating his cookbook to Jools
He admitted his wife loves to clean and wishes she’d started her own cleaning company, which is why this book has “got her written all over it.”
The chef also said he is using it to tell her he loves her and thank her for everything she does for him.
Read more: Jamie Oliver children: What are all their names and ages?
Speaking about how him and Jools met as teenagers, Jamie said: “Me and Jools have been together since we were 18.
“We went to London with nothing but dreams an aspirations. Luckily, we were able to solidify our relationship before it all kicked off. Then we did it together. It was exciting.”
Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts about this story.