Jamie Oliver says his wife is ‘nuts’ for wanting to have another child.

The dedicated parents are already mum and dad to five children.

The TV chef and restauranteur, 45, says he is happy with his existing family and has no desire to expand.

Speaking on Joe Wicks podcast, Joe asked Jamie who was the one that wanted such a large family.

Jamie Oliver says wife Jools is ‘nuts’ for wanting so many children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie said it is his wife Jools, 45, whom he married in 2000.

He says it is Jools’ greatest calling in life to be a mother.

What did Jamie Oliver say about wife Jools?

He said: “Jools. She’s literally nuts and she wants another one.

“It’s definitely an interesting one but it’s her thing right, that’s all she’s ever dreamt of and that’s the thing that makes her truly happy.

Jamie and Jools Oliver married in 2000 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She just loves being a mother and for that I’m grateful, but I think, you know, at 45, we’re sort of probably on the limits.”

The couple already share Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, nine, and River, four, together.

The news comes after Jools said she has had three miscarriages since welcoming River in 2016.

She said on the Made by Mammas podcast that she suffered one of the miscarriages during lockdown.

Jools said she does want another child, but is also aware of the risks at her age.

Jools Olvier with her son River as a baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “I do want to [have another child], but I’ve got to just mentally check that it’s a good idea to do it, and also physically, because I am 45 as I always say.”

She also admitted that Jamie has told her doesn’t want another child.

Jools continued: “But you know Jamie’s doesn’t.

“He’s kind of still up for it, kind of, not really, so I think I haven’t got long, maybe another year, and then I really will just, I’ll shut that chapter off.

“Because I am very happy and I’m pretty full up at the moment as it is.”

However, she would still love just one more: “But just that little baby – it’s a terrible thing to keep wanting something, but you can’t help it. I assume it will stop.”

They live as a family in a £6 million sprawling estate in Essex.

