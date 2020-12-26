Jamie and Louise Redknapp were back together on Christmas Day as they celebrated with their two sons.

The former couple reunited as they joined Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, to mark the festivities.

The occasion is Jamie and Louise’s fourth Christmas as divorcees, with the pair calling it quits in 2017.

Jamie and Louise Redknapp were back together on Christmas Day (Credit: Instagram Story/louiseredknapp)

Jamie and Louise Redknapp celebrate Christmas

Documenting the special day on Instagram, Louise shared a snap of her sons as they opened up their presents.

Jamie, 47, could be seen sitting next to a decorated tree while the boys tore into wrapping paper and boxes.

The former footballer appeared comfortable as he relaxed in a plush armchair.

Meanwhile, Louise admitted that their living room was carnage, writing: “Christmas madness. Merry Christmas everyone x.”

Louise celebrated with their two sons (Credit: Instagram Story/louiseredknapp)

Read more: Harry Redknapp reveals beloved dog has died before Christmas

During the day, the family tucked into a delicious Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

Sharing a selfie of herself with a glass of wine, Louise penned: “Cheers to that… boys fed and happy x.”

Jamie also spent the morning with his son and their dogs, as they seemingly tested out their new gifts.

Charley was seen on a scooter, while Beau rode a bike.

Jamie has moved on with new girlfriend Frida Andersson-Lourie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are the former couple back together?

While the pair may not be together, they continue to successfully co-parent their sons.

Discussing their parenting arrangements, Louise, 46, previously said: “We have a great system of co-parenting between us. Our rule is that while one of us is working the other is with them.

“We both want the kids all the time and encourage the other to go out so we can have them.”

Back in June, the former Eternal star admitted she was finally ready to start dating again after her eldest son gave her the green light.

The former couple split three years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Why Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t wishing us Merry Christmas this year

Opening up to The Sun, she shared: “It was actually a big moment as he’d always been quite vocal that I’d never go on a date. They always hope their mum and dad will work things out.”

Meanwhile, Jamie has since moved on with Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie.

The couple first met through mutual friends during summer.

Jamie and Louise split after 19 years shortly after her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.