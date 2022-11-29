James Whale made a heartbreaking confession about his illness last night (Monday, November 28).

The radio presenter – who appeared on series 18 of Celebrity Big Brother – has terminal cancer.

And he spoke about its implications during a heartwrenching speech yesterday.

James has terminal cancer (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Celebrity Big Brother star James Whale makes sad confession about his illness

James – of TalkTV and talkRADIO fame – gave a heartbreaking speech about his cancer last night.

The 71-year-old was attending the British Curry Awards at Battersea Evolution last night when he made the speech.

James has cancer of the spine, brain, lungs and kidneys – something he revealed back in 2020.

Speaking at the awards, James said: “I know a lot of you won’t like me, but this time next year I won’t be here. I have terminal cancer.

“As you might be able to hear, I am having chemotherapy which makes it harder for me to breathe, but I’m okay. Don’t worry,” he continued.

James then imparted some valuable advice to the audience he was speaking to.

“I am in my seventies now and I just want to say don’t waste your time on stupid things that don’t matter,” he said.

James previously had kidney cancer back in 2000. He was given just three months to live at the time, however, he recovered.

James was accompanied by his wife at the event (Credit: CoverImages.com)

James and Nadine marry after cancer diagnosis

The former Big Brother star was accompanied by his wife, Nadine Talbot-Brown to the event.

James and Nadine tied the knot last year, 14 months after James revealed that he had cancer.

Their marriage came three years after James’ first wife, Melinda, died from stage 4 lung cancer.

James kept his fans in the dark about who he was marrying when he initially announced the news on his Twitter last May.

“Breaking news over this weekend of my birthday I have to announce that I have become engaged – to whom I will reveal later!” he wrote.

He later went on to reveal that he and Nadine had been together a “long time” before their engagement.

James was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: YouTube)

Who is James Whale?

James began his broadcasting career back in the 1970s.

He gained prominence in the 1980s thanks to his radio show, The James Whale Radio Show, on Radio Aire in Leeds.

Between 1995 and 2000, he hosted a late-night radio show on talkSPORT. He then went on to have various stints on LBC and BBC radio stations.

In 2013, James launched his podcast, The James Whale Radio Show, which continues to air.

In the summer of 2016, James entered Celebrity Big Brother as a housemate.

He managed to last 23 days in the Big Brother house, which also saw the likes of Geordie Shore‘s Marnie Simpson and ex-Loose Women star Saira Khan take part.

He was the seventh celebrity to be evicted from the house.

He now hosts a night-time radio show on talkRADIO and TalkTV.

