James Martin’s shock admission about five-stone weight loss

James Martin has dropped a whopping five stone in weight in recent years and is now a shadow of his former self.

There has been plenty of talk about how the Saturday Morning star shed the weight.

And it seems that – despite what some people think – it WASN’T cutting out butter that did it.

Read more: Is James Martin in a relationship?

In fact, James is quite the fan of the yellow stuff (and has even penned a book about it).

It seems James doesn’t mind butter (Credit: ITV)

Last year Wise Living magazine quoted him as saying: “It’s not the butter consumption. It’s the ready-made food, it’s the packet food, the hidden salt, hidden fat – that’s the problem in this country.

“It’s not the butter in a butter block, or butter you put on your toast. It’s the fact that not as many people cook in the UK as they do in France or Italy or Spain.”

So how did James Martin slim down?

It seems James’s weight loss might have all started in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

The chef was a contestant on the BBC dance contest back in 2005 – where he was paired with pro Camilla Dallerup – and all the dancing apparently caused the pounds to drop off.

The TV star reportedly lost a stone in just a week.

He then went on to lose a further four stone throughout the competition.

The chef lost weight on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

“I lost five stone in seven weeks,” he told Prima in 2017. “I mean, I needed to!”

James lost weight again after being called ‘fat’ on social media

Then in 2018, the star lost weight again.

He told The Sun that he stepped up his efforts to trim down because of some of the comments he was seeing about his appearance on social media.

He said: “I looked on social media and every comment was about me being fat. So I lost a stone and a half.”

Read more: James Martin fans rush to congratulate chef over huge achievement

James apparently also upped his water intake and started eating a healthier diet to help him stay in shape.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on ITV at 9.30am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!