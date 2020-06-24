James Martin whips fans into a frenzy with first look at filming new Saturday series

James Martin has shared the first filming picture from the new episodes of Saturday Morning and fans couldn't be happier.

The chef confirmed the news earlier in June that he'd been given a green light by bosses to resume filming the series.

Posting on Instagram, James shared an image of some cows in a field.

He captioned the snap: "Stunning evening... all set ready for the first day of two days filming for the new Saturday show series.,

"New ideas and lots to do, 34 recipes to cook, hope you like them."

What did fans say?

Fans certainly did seem to like the news and quickly commented how excited they were. Among many remarks of "can't wait", one said: "Absolutely cant wait, you make our weekend mornings James!"

Another added: "Drooling at the thought."

"Yes!! Really can't wait. Thank you," said one more.

In addition a fourth wrote: "Cannot wait love watching you on your cooking shows. You do some amazing meals love them. Well done to you."

Someone else certainly agreed: "Sooo looking forward to it. Exciting times."

So far the series has been airing compilation shows or episodes recorded before lockdown.

James Martin was back with a pre-lockdown-filmed episode in early June (Credit: ITV/Blue Marlin Productions)

Earlier this month, James expressed his gratitude to his followers and then revealed the show would be returning!

Thanks for all your great comments on today’s @sat_jamesmartin and great to see a light at the end of the tunnel, we are due to be back filming soon albeit with a few tweaks as you can expect, all the best — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) June 6, 2020

James Martin defends show

James was previously forced to defend the show after being accused of breaking lockdown rules.

In an episode screened in March he was seen not socially distancing from guests for instance shaking hands with them.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain. James hit back explaining that the episode had been filmed before lockdown began.

A little word from @jamesmartinchef about today’s show which was filmed a few weeks ago! pic.twitter.com/l4GS4mg1d0 — Sat_James Martin (@sat_jamesmartin) March 28, 2020

"Obviously, I'm following the advice that everybody should be following, and that is staying at home and staying safe.

"But we wanted to put on a show as normal. This was filmed before the new rules came out.

"So hopefully you enjoyed the show, and above all else, stay safe. Look after yourself and hopefully this will inspire you to get cooking in the kitchen.

