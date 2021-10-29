James Martin whips fans into a frenzy as he invites them to ‘spend the night’ with him

Celebrity chef James Martin has whipped fans up into a frenzy after he invited them to “spend the night” with him on Twitter.

Fans flooded the post with love heart eye emojis and one even declared: “Pick me! Pick me!”

Saucy James even teased fans that he was “really excited” about the prospect.

However, a look at the small print reveals that, sadly, all isn’t quite as it seems…

James Martin appears to have made quite the offer to fans (Credit: ITV)

What did James Martin post on Twitter?

James teased his fans with a “mouth-watering opportunity” to spend the night with him.

Sharing a post tweeted by another account, James said: “Really excited about this.”

He then told his fans the experience was “available to book now”.

The post read: “On Thursday December 9, don’t miss this mouth-watering opportunity to spend a night in with @jamesmartinchef.”

It added that he would be showcasing his cooking skills too as part of the “sumptuous” night in.

How did fans react?

“Pick me! Pick me!” declared one fan.

Echoing the thoughts of millions up and down the country, the James Martin fan added: “I’d like to spend the night with you.”

Others clearly agreed with the fan’s sentiment as they flooded the post with love heart eye emojis.

However, it seems James’ offer was just too good to be true and shouldn’t be taken at face value.

A look at the small print reveals that it’s actually an online event that’ll see James in conversation and cooking recipes from his new book Butter.

As a result, fans can spend the night with him virtually.

Really excited about this. Available to book now! https://t.co/9PULSEgSnD — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) October 29, 2021

Does James Martin have a girlfriend?

James is, of course, attached.

He lives with his TV producer girlfriend Louise Davies.

The TV chef has been in a relationship with his girlfriend since 2011 after meeting on the set of Who Wants to be a Millionaire the previous year.

They don’t have kids, but share a Lhasa Apso called Ralph, and a cocker spaniel named Cooper.

The chef has been with his girlfriend for 10 years (Credit: Splash News)

James has no plans to get married, he once revealed in an interview.

He told the Sunday People in 2019: “No, it doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.

“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy.

“I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

