James Martin has penned an emotional tribute to Sarah Harding as he marked International Women’s Day on Tuesday (March 8).

The popular This Morning chef, 49, shared a close bond with the late Girls Aloud star, 39, before her sad passing.

Sarah tragically died of breast cancer in September last year, just over a year on from when she went public with her diagnosis.

James Martin pays tribute to Sarah Harding

In honour of the special day, James shared a photo of Sarah to his profile yesterday.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day.

“Remembering some special people who improved my life for knowing them.”

James’ followers rushed to comment on the touching post, with one saying: “You are very special person… a very thoughtful tribute.”

Another added: “How lovely. What a beautiful and thoughtful tribute.”

A third shared: “Such lovely words, James. Sarah is missed by many.”

James Martin paid a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Sarah Harding (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, others were left emotional over James’ heartfelt post.

Alongside a crying face emoji, one commented: “Beautiful woman.”

A second wrote: “So sad when people are taken so young.”

What has James said in the past?

Shortly after Sarah’s death was announced, James took to social media to share his emotional farewell.

At the time, the celebrity chef wrote: “Thank you for brightening my life.

“We laughed, we cried, we cooked together and Jesus we drank and I loved every moment. God bless you babe, can’t wait to see you again. RIP my friend.”

Sarah passed away following a battle with breast cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James also previously sent Sarah a supportive message during her cancer battle.

He wrote: “You keep fighting girl and there is always a cold bottle of fizz and me cooking whatever you want waiting for you here.”

Sarah died on September 5, with her mother Marie announcing the tragic news.

Her Girls Aloud bandmates revealed their hearts were “broke”, with Cheryl admitting Sarah would be “forever” in their hearts.

