James Martin has left his fans “so excited” as they say “Christmas has come early” following the news of his huge new live UK tour next year.

The beloved chef, whose career spans nearly three decades, took to his Instagram today (November 25) to make the exciting announcement.

James made an exciting announcement earlier today (Credit: ITV)

James Martin makes exciting tour news

Chef James, who is well known for hosting BBC’s Saturday Kitchen from 2006 until 2016, will be bringing his James Martin Live show to 20 towns and cities across the country next year.

It comes following a successful and sell-out 2022 tour.

Revealing the news to his 701k followers, James penned: “Following a sell-out 2022 tour, I’m delighted to announce James Martin Live will visit 20 towns and cities in 2023.”

The 50-year-old confined: “I’ll be rustling up some mouth-watering dishes, with live demonstrations as we make the new tour even hotter with fun, laughter, food and even some live music!

“Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 2nd December, sign up now for exclusive pre-sale access at the link in my bio!”

James Martin’s fans ‘can’t wait’ for the new tour

As expected fans of the TV star soon took to the comments to express their excitement at the tour – with some already registered to bag themselves a ticket.

“Already registered from last time. Can’t wait,” one fan penned.

Another joked: “YES !!! MY 3rd favourite Yorkshire man next to my dad & uncle.”

“Yay. Can’t wait to see you again,” a third fan wrote.

Someone else commented: “Went to your final show this year – it was a fantastic evening.”

Meanwhile, another penned: “I mean it would be rude to not attend the Plymouth one. How excited. Christmas has definitely come early.”

James Martin worried fans earlier this week

James’ exciting announcement comes after he revealed that he had been in hospital, with worried fans rallying round after he took to Instagram with a concerning post.

Iconic TV chef James updated his fans on Monday (November 21), sharing that he was in hospital getting an MRI scan and that he will need an operation.

James also revealed that his dog Ralph was getting an operation.

James Martin thrilled fans with news about his 2023 tour (Credit: ITV)

The star’s post included a snap of his beloved pooch as well as a close-up shot of the MRI suite sign in the hospital.

He captioned the post: “Seems as if we are both getting old fella! Dropped him off for an op this morning, now it seems I need one.”

The Saturday Morning star didn’t disclose what was wrong with him, or why he was at the hospital.

However, in the comments section, James assured that his dog was on the mend, but cryptically admitted that “we will see” when talking about himself.

He said: “Thank you for all your messages, very kind. Ralph is ok and out and on the mend cheers.”

The chef added: “Me on the other hand, well we will see.”

James’ post sparks concern amongst fans

Naturally, James’ fans were worried and rushed to the comment section to post their concerns and well-wishes.

“So sorry to hear this, wish you both a speedy recovery,” one fan penned.

Another added: “Hope it’s nothing too serious for the both of you.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third wrote: “Goodness. Hope it’s not too serious for either of you.”

