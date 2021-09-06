James Martin sent Sarah Harding a heartfelt message amidst her cancer battle earlier this year.

The former Girls Aloud singer was battling “advanced” breast cancer and James reached out after she shared an update with her followers in March.

In an Instagram message, Sarah thanked fans for their “kind and loving” messages as her “first and last” book, Hear Me Out, was published.

Sarah lost her life to cancer yesterday (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Sarah Harding news: James shared message

Chef James re-posted Sarah’s post to his Instagram and left her a touching message.

He wrote: “You keep fighting girl and there is always a cold bottle of fizz and me cooking whatever you want waiting for you here.”

Fans gushed over the “lovely” message and praised Sarah for being “strong” and “courageous”.

James told Sarah to “keep fighting” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sarah say in her message?

In her message, posted to Instagram, Sarah said she hoped her fans would enjoy “reading my story”.

She shared a behind-the-scenes shot of a photoshoot for the book.

Sarah said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for all the kind and loving messages that I’ve received since the weekend.

“It means so much to me and to my mum. Today’s a special day because it’s publication day for Hear Me Out. At last.

“I actually can’t believe I’ve done it! What started out a dream idea last summer is now a reality. I hope you enjoy reading my story.”

She continued: “The picture on the front of the book was taken by the amazing @ruthrosephotos a few years ago.

“I thought I’d share this little behind the scenes shot here. It’s a lot more sophisticated than some of the older pics in the book!

“Can’t wait for you all to see them. Sending lots of love as always, S.”

The chef paid tribute to Sarah (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

James Martin tribute to Sarah Harding

James paid tribute to Sarah as news of her death broke.

He wrote on social media: “Thank you for brightening my life. We laughed, we cried, we cooked together and Jesus we drank and I loved every moment.

“God bless you babe, can’t wait to see you again. RIP my friend.”

