James Martin has paid tribute to Sarah Harding on the first anniversary of her death.

Sarah tragically died of breast cancer in September last year, just over a year from when she went public with her diagnosis.

TV chef James grew close to Sarah before her death, and he paid tribute to the late singer this week.

He took to Instagram in the early hours to pay his respects to Sarah and “raise a glass” to her memory.

James Martin pays tribute to Sarah Harding

“Tonight I raised a glass to a beautiful person, a friend, a star and an inspiration… 1 year ago I lost a soul mate… big love J,” wrote James.

James’ followers were quick to comment and share their condolences.

One replied: “I remember meeting her at my shop in Herald Green around 20 years ago. Such a nice and very down-to-earth girl. Really an amazing person. R.I.P sweetheart.”

“By talking about her and remembering her, your friend will always be there with you,” said a second.

A third wrote: “Thinking about you all at this sad time. She is a bright star shining down on her family and friends. Sarah, you left a large hole in everyone’s heart you left one thing everyone can still listen to your music thank you for the song, Sarah.”

“So very wrong. One of my very dear friends died of breast cancer when she was only 29. I understand exactly how you feel losing a very special person in your life,” added another.

Shortly after Sarah’s death was announced, James took to social media to share his emotional farewell.

At the time, the celebrity chef wrote: “Thank you for brightening my life.

“We laughed, we cried, we cooked together and Jesus we drank and I loved every moment. God bless you babe, can’t wait to see you again. RIP my friend.”

At the time, her former Girls Aloud bandmates revealed their hearts were “broken”, with Cheryl admitting Sarah would be “forever” in their hearts.

