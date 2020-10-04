James Martin has quit social media after receiving “vile” comments over technical issues during his live cookalong.

The This Morning chef’s online show, which would allow fans to cook three courses with him at home, suffered technical difficulties.

Fans criticised James on Twitter after paying £35 a ticket.

What did James Martin say?

James insisted to the customers that he wasn’t to blame for the problems.

He also apologised to the fans and said he will speak “with Live Nation, the production company, IT team and all the people they hired”.

James wrote on Twitter: “Having seen some of the comments posted online regarding last night’s cook along and the anger towards me given the technical issues that the production team were having, I would like to apologise again for this.

Having seen some of the comments posted online regarding last night's cook along and the anger towards me given the technical issues that the production team were having, I would like to apologise again for this and I will be chasing up with Live Nation, the production company

“I will be chasing up with Live Nation, the production company, IT team and all the people they hired, to find out the problem.”

He continued: “Having said that, this is small comfort to some of you online who are quite rightly angry at me.

Due to the large amount of vile comments posted directly towards me, this will be my last post.

“I promise I will be speaking to them tomorrow.

“I wasn’t involved in the IT side of things and know little about it.

“It’s unfortunate they didn’t use my team that makes the Saturday show to do this but, as you can imagine, it was all out of my hands.”

James Martin hits back at vile comments

He concluded: “To the rest of you who had a good night, thank you.

“But due to the large amount of vile comments posted directly towards me, this will be my last post.

“I will be taking a break from posting personally and all social media for the foreseeable future.”

Fans supported James as one replied: “There’s been some hateful comments from spiteful people which says far more about them than you!”

Another wrote: “Nothing more to add, there are some crappy people in this world.

“Ignore them James, you’re pretty wonderful.”

A third added: “I honestly do not know what is wrong with some people.”

