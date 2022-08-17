James Martin has announced the return of James Martin’s Saturday Morning on Instagram, leaving fans thrilled.

The TV chef took to the social media site yesterday (Tuesday August 16) to share two new photos.

James captioned the shots: “Day one of the new series of @saturdayjamesmartin.”

The first picture showed James’ stunning outdoor kitchen.

The area, which he debuted in January 2021, was all set up for filming, with lights at the ready.

There was also what appeared to be a cheeky glass of white wine, something which fans were quick to spot.

In the second photo, James showed off what appeared to be a salmon starter, complete with a side helping of caviar.

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their joy at the show’s return.

“Really can’t wait so looking forward to new series,” gushed one fan.

Another added: “Cannot wait! Love your Autumnal recipes.”

“Love your show and can’t wait to see the new series. Anyone for a glass of wine,” wrote a third.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning will return soon (Credit: YouTube)

A fourth commented: “Looking forward to the show and glad to see your glass of wine at the ready.”

“Love your show and you but hope it’s going to feature some budget friendly recipes given the current climate,” wrote a money-conscious fan.

Another viewer who has been missing James wrote: “So looking forward to your new series, really enjoy Saturday mornings when you cook chef!”

Another admitted they were “so ready now”.

James left his fans concerned last week when he made an uncharacteristic post about karma.

Some followers were even left wondering if the chef’s account had been hacked.

His post was a grab of a quote and said: “Karma is a [bleep].”

James left fans puzzled with his cryptic post (Credit: YouTube)

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section to ask James if he was okay.

“What’s all this about? Hope you’re okay?” said one concerned follower.

Another added: “James, is all okay?”

The post remains a mystery but James has been back to his usual positive self since then.