James Martin has thrilled fans with an Instagram announcement today billed as the “perfect Valentine’s gift”.

The celebrity chef and ITV presenter, 50, shared details on the social media platform earlier today (Thursday February 9).

He was plugging a foodie event he will be appearing at.

But even though tickets for the function can’t be redeemed until the summer, it seems there is plenty of enthusiasm to get them shifted imminently!

James Martin announcement on Instagram

Words on James’ post announced: “Come and see me, James Martin, for a live cookery show at the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink festival.”

The Saturday Morning show hoat added in the caption: “Hope to see you there!”

And going by the responses James received in the comments section – and the 1000-plus Likes left on the post – quite a few might very well just turn up!

“Fingers crossed I can get tickets,” wrote one person who added heart emoji and kisses to their words.

Whether it was the mention of Valentine’s Day that got hearts and consequently purses and wallets fluttering isn’t clear.

But several fans noted they had bagged their tickets – and other also indicated they had a soft spot for the telly fave, too.

“Morning James, hope to see you there,” said one person who included a heart-eyed emoji alongside their comment.

Another confirmed admirer told James: “Wish I could.”

You certainly are perfect for Valentine’s.

They also made use of a red heart emoji as they added: “You certainly are perfect for Valentine’s.”

Meanwhile someone else was willing to take a risk on love potentially being in the air… even though James is believed to be a taken man, having reportedly dated Louise Davies since 2011.

“You’re perfect for my daughter,” the eager fan gushed.

