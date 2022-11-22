James Martin revealed he has been in hospital, with worried fans rallying round after he took to Instagram with a concerning post.

Iconic TV chef James updated his 701k Followers on Monday (November 21), sharing that he was in hospital getting an MRI scan and that he will need an operation.

James, whose TV career spans nearly three decades, also revealed that his dog Ralph was getting an operation.

TV chef James Martin sparked health fears after he shared an update from hospital (Credit: SplashNews)

James Martin posts cryptic Instagram post from hospital

The 55-year-old’s post included a snap of his beloved pooch as well as a close-up shot of the MRI suite sign in the hospital.

He captioned the post: “Seems as if we are both getting old fella! Dropped him off for an op this morning, now it seems I need one.”

The Saturday Morning star didn’t disclose what was wrong with him, or why he was at the hospital.

However, in the comments section, James assured that his dog was on the mend, but cryptically admitted that “we will see” when talking about himself.

Me on the other hand, well we will see.

“Thank you for all your messages, very kind. Ralph is ok and out and on the mend cheers.”

The chef added: “Me on the other hand, well we will see.”

James’ post sparks concern amongst fans

Naturally, James’ fans were worried and rushed to the comment section to post their concerns and well-wishes.

“So sorry to hear this, wish you both a speedy recovery,” one fan penned.

Another added: “Hope it’s nothing too serious for the both of you.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third wrote: “Goodness. Hope it’s not too serious for either of you.”

“Sending so many well wishes. You’ll be ok,” a fourth worried fan commented.

Someone else from another account commented: “Wishing you well James.”

The TV chef appeared on Loose Women last week (Credit: ITV)

James on his weight loss

James’ worrying hospital admission comes after he spoke about his health and diet during an appearance on Loose Women last week.

The TV chef appeared on Loose Women last Monday (November 14) when host Ruth Langsford commented on his appearance.

She said: “You are looking good, I was reading that you have given up fizzy drinks?”

The star replied: “Yeah. Well, fizzy drinks, I don’t drink tea or coffee so fizzy drinks were always sort of my nemesis really and in the kitchen particularly.”

In addition, he added: “The minute I swapped to water, it was nearly three stone.”

Ruth looked stunned, as she asked: “Just like that? With not changing your diet, just the drinks?”

James replied: :Yeah, so the chefs have bottles of water in my section and are like ‘make sure he is happy, give him water’.”

This isn’t the first time James has opened up about his weight loss.

James previously explained that he lost a lot of weight while competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.

“I lost five stone in seven weeks,” he told Prima in 2017. “I mean, I needed to!”

