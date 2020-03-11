James Martin fans in meltdown as chef makes HUGE announcement

James Martin has stunned his fans by revealing he's got a band.

The TV chef shared the exciting news to Twitter on Wednesday (March 11) as he told fans he's part of The James Martin Band.

He shared a screen shot of the band's Twitter page and asked fans to give it a follow.

Here we go everyone, it’s official! Follow us to see where we will be playing this year 🎸 @TheJamesMartin2 pic.twitter.com/ktt8iwkaVX — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) March 11, 2020

Read more: James Martin fans fear he’s been hacked over unusual Instagram post

James, who presents self-titled show Saturday Morning with James Martin, wrote: "Here we go everyone, it’s official!

"Follow us to see where we will be playing this year

Follow us to see where we will be playing this year.

@TheJamesMartin2."

The band's Twitter bio reads: "Cooking up tasty tunes all summer! James Martin, guitar. Steve Webster & Polly Perry, vocals.

"Marcus Kingwell, bass. Johnny Evans, drums. Seb Hunter, guitar."

Fans were thrilled by the news and congratulated James on his new venture.

Bit of shopping for some summer essentials 😉 pic.twitter.com/6iLD2J92HI — The James Martin Band (@TheJamesMartin2) March 11, 2020

One person said: "Well done James on your new career so where will you be playing this summer."

The band replied: "Confirmed dates will be released in the near future, keep your eyes peeled."

Another fan tweeted: "All over this!" while a third said: "Wow! Can't wait for the dates to be released."

The band have already been sharing posts to their Twitter page, leaving fans excited.

One snap shows James holding a guitar which was captioned: "Bit of shopping for some summer essentials."

The James Martin Band...not just for Christmas!

This was a lot of fun pic.twitter.com/APtKzOmtoS — The James Martin Band (@TheJamesMartin2) March 11, 2020

Another shows the band performance around Christmas time.

It was captioned: "The James Martin Band... not just for Christmas! This was a lot of fun."

Last month, fans feared James had been hacked on Instagram after an unusual post.

James shared a message on both social media sites, saying that as thank you to fans for all they've done, he was willing to go round to someone's house and cook for them.

Next to a picture of a suited-and-booted James, a caption read: "Hey people.. I want to say thanks for all you’ve done for me over the years and as a thank you, I wanna come to one of your houses and cook for you for free no reason other than to say thank you... so how do we do this thing then?"

Read more: Phillip Schofield walks off This Morning set and claims ‘I need a drink’ after gaffe

One follower asked: "You been hacked? [Expletive] or both??" while another asked: "Did someone hack James' Insta account?"

"Just come round mine darling... you'll be just fine! My husband loves you and so do I... we have wine," another commented.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.