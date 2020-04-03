James Martin says missing out on marriage and kids is 'biggest low of his career'

James Martin believes missing out on marriage and kids has been the biggest low of his career, saying it's because he's 'been so focused on work'.

James Martin says missing out on marriage and kids is the biggest sacrifice of his career (Credit: WENN.com)

Read more: Saturday Morning host James Martin steps in to help care home after elderly woman's emotional coronavirus plea

The TV Chef, who presented BBC One's Saturday Kitchen for ten years until 2016, sees forgoing getting hitched and having children as one of the biggest sacrifices he's made.

However, James, 47, admitted he would 'probably do the same again as it's made him who he is'.

What did he say?

The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact.

"The biggest low of my career is that I’ve given up everything for it," he told Prima Magazine. "I look at my mates and they’re all married with kids, and that’s not the case for me because I’ve been so focused on work."

He added: "The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact.

"But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it’s made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?"

The star has been in a relationship with PR Louise Davies since 2011.

However, the couple tend to shun the limelight keeping their relationship private.

James previously admitted that he wouldn't ask Louise to marry him because he didn't want to splurge £60,000 on a big white wedding, claiming that they are happy as they are.

James has been in a relationship with Louise Davies since 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: James Martin's Saturday Morning viewers miffed as social-distancing advice seems to be ignored

The TV chef went on to say that leaving Saturday Kitchen made him 'physically and mentally healthier'.

I can decide what to do and when.

James has presented his own weekly show, filmed at his home, since 2017.

He hosted the morning TV show back in 2016 alongside Countryfile presenter Anita Rani.

What did he say?

"Three years ago I got asked to present This Morning for the four-week break and, my God, I wouldn't do that again," he revealed to Platinum Magazine.

"Martin Frizell, who's the boss of This Morning, phoned me up the year after and said, 'We want you back,' and I said, 'Not a bloody chance.'

"That's the toughest job in TV."

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.