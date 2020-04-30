James Jordan's fans issue plea as he unveils very long beard

TV's James Jordan has divided his fans after revealing his very long beard during lockdown.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro posted an adorable photo with his baby daughter Ella to Instagram today (April 30).

The photo shows Jordan lying down with his little girl while sporting a bushy beard and long hair.

James captioned the image: "Playtime with Ella."

Viewers have mixed reaction to James' new look

Fans were divided over James' beard, with some people urging him to trim it.

One person said: "James please have a shave, you look like Father Christmas."

Another commented: "You seriously need to shave and do something with your hair."

James Jordan's beard shocked fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: "Looks like you've been on a desert island, no shaving gear."

However, others found James' beard funny.

One person wrote: "I didn’t recognise you!"

Another said: "She looks like mummy. Daddy currently looks like a garden gnome lol.

"Pleased to see Daddy smiling though he's had it tough."

One commented: "James your hair really is something else atm. Will you not let @olajordan cut it?"

Fans urged James to have a shave (Credit: WENN.com)

James has had a tough few weeks after his dad was hospitalised following two strokes.

His dad later contracted coronavirus and James asked fans to send prayers to the family.

However, the dancer revealed this week that his dad has been discharged from hospital.

What did he say?

James wrote on Twitter: "Finally some good news for my family.

"Last night my dad was sent home as the doctors feel he will recover quicker.

He was in hospital for nearly 1 month and he wanted to say a massive thank you to Kayleigh, Ali, Isabelle and Jack who went above and beyond their job#Thankyou — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) April 29, 2020

"He was in hospital for nearly 1 month.

"He wanted to say a massive thank you to Kayleigh, Ali, Isabelle and Jack who went above and beyond their job."

Earlier this month, James wrote on Twitter: "Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse!

James' dad contracted coronavirus

"After being in hospital for nearly 2 weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus.

"He is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm (Cellulitis)."

He added: "God, please give my dad a break. Stay at home."

