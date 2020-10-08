James Jordan’s daughter Ella squealed with delight during a visit to see her grandparents.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro, 42, posted a cute clip on his Instagram Stories of his seven-month-old girl laughing at her grandmother.

In the video, shared on Thursday (October 8) afternoon, Ella sits propped up against a baby support cushion.

James Jordan posted a cute video of Ella on Instagram (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

What happens in the clip of James Jordan’s daughter Ella?

She can be seen waving her arms and smiling while her grandma, seated on a couch opposite, lifts her feet and wags her fluffy pink slippers.

James wrote in the caption: “At grandma and grandad’s with Ella. Ella is fascinated with grandma’s slippers.”

Behind the camera, the Dancing On Ice winner laughs and says: “Is that funny, Ella?”

James Jordan Ella (Credit: James Jordan / Instagram Stories)

‘Precious’ moments with ex Strictly dancer’s dad

Last month, James shared a sweet picture of his dad playing with the tot.

On Instagram, he posted a snap of Ella with his father, who is terminally ill.

And in the comments, James’ fans told him how ‘beautiful’ the picture was – and how ‘precious’ the moment it captured.

The photo showed James’ dad, Allan, sitting close to Ella. The baby stared up at him while he tickled her belly.

View this post on Instagram Love ❤️ A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978) on Sep 14, 2020 at 5:50am PDT

James simply captioned it, “Love” and included a heart emoji.

One of his followers said: “I can just imagine the joy your little girl brings your dad and all of you at this time.”

Another wrote, with a heart-eyes emoji: “That’s everything. Beautiful.”

A third said: “Looking right at her grandad.”

James’ wife Ola gave birth to Ella in February (Credit: Alucard / SplashNews.com)

First child with wife Ola Jordan

James and his wife, Ola Jordan, welcomed baby Ella to the world in February.

The shared the happy news of their first child together on social media, where Ola wrote: “She’s here and she is perfect #Mummy.”

James, in a matching post, wrote: “I’m the happiest man in the world #daddy.”

