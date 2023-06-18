James Jordan looks serious on Loose Women
Strictly star James Jordan shares poignant message with fans as he makes sad Father’s Day confession

James' father died two years ago

By Natasha Rigler

James Jordan has shared an emotional message with Twitter fans as he marks Father’s Day.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional has admitted he finds the occasion “strange” following the death of his dad.

James, 45, is now a father himself, but he still struggles with the heartbreak of losing his own dad Allan.

James Jordan’s Father’s Day post on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, James shared several poignant snaps of Allan and his daughter Ella.

However the pain I still feel after the loss of my dad is one that hurts so deep.

He wrote alongside them: “Father’s Day is a strange one for me and probably so many of you too. I love my daughter more than anything I have ever loved in my life and I would do anything for her. However the pain I still feel after the loss of my dad is one that hurts so deep.”

James’ sad post has been met with messages of support from his followers.

James and Ola Jordan on the red carpet
James Jordan is married to his former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Ola (Credit: Splashnews.com)

One told him: “Totally understand. It’s been 18 years since I lost my dad and it’s still so hard. Breaks my heart that my seven year old doesn’t have her grandad too.”

Another sympathised: “Me too, we lost my dad in January. First Father’s day without him, wasn’t looking forward to today, but trying to make it special for my daughter and husband xx.”

And someone else added: “It never leaves James. Have a lovely day.”

James is married to his former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Ola. The couple welcomed their daughter Ella into the world in February 2020.

James and Ola Jordan on Strictly tour
The couple are parents to a three-year-old daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

But tragically, when their tot was just a few months old, Allan was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He passed away in March 2021.

‘I cried every day for a year’

James appeared on ITV1’s Loose Women five months after his dad’s death. In a segment about grief, he admitted: “I think I started grieving the day I found out he was going to die, so I was grieving for about a year.

“Then obviously we lost him and then you start grieving again.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@olajordan)

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever been through.”

He added: “I cried pretty much every day for a year. And I have no shame in saying that. My dad was one of my closest friends and I’ll miss him every day. I don’t think it’s ever going to go, maybe it just gets less painful, I hope. But every day, even now, I still think about it and still get upset.”

Read more: James Jordan clashes with wife Ola over decision about daughter Ella: ‘I’m not giving in’

YouTube video player

