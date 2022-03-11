James Jordan hits out at receptionist for ‘rude’ behaviour towards wife amid daughter’s health woes

James Jordan has hit out on Twitter after a receptionist at a doctor surgery was apparently “rude and condescending” towards his wife Ola.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro explained that he and Ola had got in touch with a doctor surgery about their daughter, Ella.

Their daughter Ella, two, has had a few health issues recently including an incident last month in which she was taken to hospital after they found her ‘unresponsive’ in her bed.

James Jordan on Twitter

On Twitter on Thursday, James vented his frustration over the behaviour of a receptionist at a doctor surgery.

He said: “Such a shame some people that work in doctors surgeries can let the NHS down.

“No need to be so rude & condescending to people especially when trying to speak about a 2 year old.

James hit out on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

“Why make people feel bad for calling for valid reasons. Maybe all that clapping went to their heads.”

Many of James’ followers were quick to respond as one person said: “Please don’t tar us all with the same brush…”

However, James replied: “I don’t – I personally spoke to an amazingly lovely lady today but sadly after Ola had spoke to a very rude different lady at the same surgery.

“No one would EVER speak to me like that.”

James said a receptionist was ‘rude’ towards wife Ola (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, another person tweeted James: “I am not saying it’s right that a receptionist was rude, but people need to understand that doctors, GPs, nurses, receptionists etc are absolutely exhausted. Be kind.”

James replied: “I am kind – just pointing out that one of the receptionists wasn’t kind today to my wife – when all we are trying to do is what’s best for our daughter.

“Many people work hard in stressful jobs and situations but they still have no right to be rude.”

Many others supported James following his tweet, as one said: “So sorry that you and @The_OlaJordan had to experience this.”

Another wrote: “Hope little one is OK and nothing serious.”

A third added: “We’re not all the same, I promise. I hope your little girl is OK.”

