James Jordan reveals rush to doctors after developing rash on family holiday

James Jordan revealed on Twitter that he rushed to the doctors after a recent holiday in Abu Dhabi with his family.

The 43-year-old explained to his 309.4k followers that he had been diagnosed with shingles, which he’s now feeling “pretty uncomfortable” with.

James Jordan on Twitter

Over the last couple of weeks James, his wife Ola Jordan, and their daughter, Ella, have been enjoying the sun in Abu Dhabi.

However, it wasn’t all fun for James, who took to Twitter last week to complain about a “painful rash” on his back.

The star speculated that it was either shingles or a heat rash, but wasn’t sure.

But this week, James revealed to his 309.4k followers that he was right, and he did in fact have shingles.

“Home from an amazing family holiday – straight to docs and it’s been confirmed I do actually have shingles like most of you suggested,” he tweeted.

“It’s pretty uncomfortable not going to lie but hopefully will start to get better soon…. Many of you been asking how it is,” he continued.

“Thanks guys.”

James’ health update

Shingles is a condition that can cause a very painful rash. It usually affects older people, but anyone can catch it, and it can take around a month to heal.

Plenty of James’ followers headed to the replies to show their support for the former Strictly star.

“Take care. I’m not a medic but shingles can be a sign of stress. Look after yourself and rest up,” one of his followers said.

“Poor you hope you get better soon. It’s not nice having shingles,” another said.

“I was only thinking about you today and hoping you found answers and were feeling better! Glad you found the cause,” a third tweeted.

“Get well soon James. Glad you had a fabulous holiday,” another wrote.

What else has James Jordan been up to?

James’ shingles diagnosis comes during a tough period for the star.

The 43-year-old has recently marked a year since the passing of his father, Allan Jordan. Allan died in 2021 following a battle with cancer.

James paid tribute to his late father on Instagram. He uploaded a photo of Allan holding a baby Ella for his 244k Instagram followers to see.

“Today it’s been one year since we lost my hero and dad – Allan Jordan,” he captioned the beautiful snap.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with in life so far and I still have bad days as many of you I’m sure can relate to,” he continued.

“I think about him all the time and will miss him till the day I die. I love you dad.”

