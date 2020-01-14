James Jordan sparks outrage by calling This Morning guest ‘this black woman’ after debate

James Jordan has been slammed for referring to a This Morning guest as "this black woman" amid the racism debate about white privilege.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro voiced his opinions as Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu appeared on Monday's show to discuss whether the British media has been racist towards the Duchess of Sussex.

The discussion took place amid the racism debate surrounding Meghan and husband Prince Harry, who recently announced they're stepping down as senior royals.

As he watched the debate, James wrote on Twitter: "This black woman on This Morning talking about Harry and Megan is racist against 'WHITE' people. FACT!!! #ThisMorning."

Shola responded to his tweet, writing: "Hey James 'this black woman" on @thismorning has a name - say my name.

"Your tweet proves my point on #WhitePrivilege denying racism against Meghan You're either deliberately obtuse about #racism or willfully ignorant in enabling it. Go. Educate. Yourself."

Hey James 'this black woman" on @thismorning has a name - say my name. 👏 Your tweet proves my point on #WhitePrivilege denying racism against Meghan You're either deliberately obtuse about #racism or willfully ignorant in enabling it🤔 Go. Educate. Yourself.#HarryandMeghan https://t.co/ZxsYxREQU2 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) January 13, 2020

Many of James' fans weren't happy with his tweet and criticised the dancer.

One person said: "Her name is Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, not 'this black woman.'"

This black woman on This Morning talking about Harry and Megan is racist against 'WHITE' people.

Another wrote: "I think you mean @SholaMos1, the highly intelligent lawyer, author and activist. And no she isn’t racist you’ve missed the whole point of white privilege. Please rewatch the interview."

A third tweeted: "'This black woman' has a name and she’s a qualified doctor, not just some washed up ex professional dancer.

"And you quoting saying 'this Black woman' is basically proving what she said in her interview. Now that’s FACT."

Shola was debating white privilege on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Shola wasn't the only person to criticise James' choice of words.

This Morning's doctor Ranj Singh tweeted: "Hi @The_JamesJordan... You must know that as a white man, perhaps you’re looking at this whole situation from a very different perspective?

"Those of us who know, know that racism can be insidious, subtle & subconscious. Talk to us, listen to us, & then go find out for yourself."

Hi @The_JamesJordan... You must know that as a white man, perhaps you’re looking at this whole situation from a very different perspective? Those of us who know, know that racism can be insidious, subtle & subconscious. Talk to us, listen to us, & then go find out for yourself x https://t.co/ixh5goIazF — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) January 14, 2020

During her appearance on the daytime programme, Shola clashed with host Phillip Schofield as he admitted he hasn't "personally read anything [about Meghan] that I could say was based on racism".

Shola hit back: "This is part of the problem. White privilege whitewashes racist and inflammatory language as unconscious bias.

"It perpetuates the bigotry of intolerant white people as ignorant, it defends and protects their private views once spoken as misspeak and then camouflages racist behaviour as error of judgement."

