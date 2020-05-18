James Jordan reveals dad is in hospital after suffering another stroke

Dancer James Jordan has revealed his dad has suffered a third stroke.

Last month, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro's dad was hospitalised following two strokes before later contracting coronavirus.

However, later in April, James was relieved as his dad was discharged from hospital.

James Jordan has revealed his dad has suffered a third stroke (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James has now said his dad has had another stroke.

What has James said?

The star wrote on Twitter on Monday (May 18): "NEED SOME HELP! Unfortunately my dad suffered another stroke and was emitted to MAIDSTONE HOSPITAL on Friday.

"I am aware the staff are very busy and consultants don’t work weekends but could someone please call my mum with an update because she is going out of her mind."

In another tweet, he said: "My dad is unable to communicate or understand anything so can’t call us himself and my mum has been trying to talk to a doctor since Friday.

"I now worry for my mums mental health and the rest of my family are struggling with anxiety including myself. Please call us."

He added: "I understand this is very difficult times for everyone and that the NHS are doing a brilliant job.

Unfortunately my dad suffered another stroke.

"However, because family can’t be with their loved ones in hospital they should be giving regular updates to families who are struggling at home with insane worry and anxiety. Please."

He concluded: "They have now called.

"Unfortunately my dad has gone downhill possibly because no testing is done over the weekend.

"Hopefully sending him for a scan today to see what’s going on.

"Please say another prayer for my dad as it seemed to work last time. I hope you are all safe."

Last month, James told fans his dad was on the mend and out of hospital.

James wrote on Twitter at the time: "Finally some good news for my family.

"Last night my dad was sent home as the doctors feel he will recover quicker.

"He was in hospital for nearly 1 month.

"He wanted to say a massive thank you to Kayleigh, Ali, Isabelle and Jack who went above and beyond their job."

James' dad contracted coronavirus last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronavirus diagnosis

Meanwhile, last month, James told his fans his dad had coronavirus.

The dancer said on Twitter: "Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse!

"After being in hospital for nearly 2 weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus."

