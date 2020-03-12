The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Thursday 12th March 2020
James Jordan reveals dad has been rushed to hospital after having stroke and seizures

He said he's "not ready to lose him"

By Rebecca Carter
Tags: James Jordan, Ola Jordan, Strictly Come Dancing

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan has revealed his dad has been rushed to hospital after having a stroke and seizures.

The dancer, who recently became a dad, shared the sad news to Twitter on Thursday (March 12) and told fans he's "not ready" to lose his dad.

He wrote: "Hi guys I’ve been in hospital since 7.30 this morning where my hero and dad was rushed in after having a stroke and seizures.

Read more: Ola and James Jordan welcome 'miracle' baby daughter

"Sitting with him now and I’m asking if you could all say a little prayer for him. I’m not ready to lose him! Love to all of you. #lovemydad."

Fans, of course, sent messages of support to James.

I’m asking if you could all say a little prayer for him.

One said: "Thinking of you,and hoping for the best for you."

Another wrote: "Sending you so much love. You are in my thoughts and prayers."

A third added: "So sorry to hear that. Hope he’ll be OK."

James said he's "not ready to lose" his dad (Credit: WENN.com)

A couple of weeks ago, James became a dad himself for the first time after welcoming a little girl with his wife Ola Jordan.

The couple announced her arrival on February 29 in cute social media posts.

Ola wrote on Twitter: "She’s here and she is perfect #Mummy (sic)."

She added on Instagram: "She’s here and she is perfect."

Meanwhile, James wrote: "I'm the happiest man in the world #daddy (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

She’s here and she is perfect 💕 #mummy

A post shared by Ola Jordan (@olajordan) on

Read more: James Jordan sparks outrage by calling This Morning guest ‘this black woman’ after debate

In December, James and Ola announced they would be having a girl in a video for Hello! magazine.

He confessed: "Because we were quite nervous going through IVF we didn't want to jinx anything... now we know it's a little girl it just feels very real now. It's amazing. It's brilliant."

Ola added: "As a couple we always wanted to know what we're having and I think Christmas is the best time to find out.

"I was so emotional! A little girl is the best thing that could happen to James, honestly. He's not going to let her go."

