James Jordan reveals baby Ella injured him

Having welcomed baby Ella into the family in February, James and Ola Jordan are getting to grips with life with a newborn.

But former Strictly star James revealed he wasn't prepared for just how lively a three-month-old baby can be, admitting Ella head-butted his lip and made it bleed.

In an interview with Hello!, James joked that both of them ended up crying when the baby accidentally injured him.

Ola shared a gorgeous photo of baby Ella (Credit: Instagram)

James explained: "She can be very wriggly and can kick and head-butt you.

"She hit my lip so I bit into it and it was bleeding. We both cried, me and the baby!

"She does head butt me then she cries, she did that once today. When she just throws her head forward and she's not expecting it. She laughs a lot more now as well."

New parents James and Ola introduced Ella to the world when she was 11 weeks old.

Appearing on Loose Women in May, the doting pair showed off their gorgeous new addition to the family.

Ola and James introduced Ella to the world on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Ella was born on February 29, after the couple went through a three-year fertility struggle and subsequent IVF treatment.

On the show, presenter Christine Lampard called Ella 'a perfect little baby' adding: "We're just all so happy for you."

What did people say about Ella?

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on how lovely it was to see the family on the show, with one saying: "Hello gorgeous girl. Beautiful family."

"Huge congratulations to you both, Ella is gorgeous," another tweeted.

Someone else said: "Aww baby Ella is adorable but then she has two good-looking parents."

A fourth wrote: "She is absolutely gorgeous (and of course Ola) you are both blessed to have such a beautiful family. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay loved."

Ola and James met at a dance competition in 1999 (Credit: Splash News)

James' dad is battling ill health

Looking after an energetic baby must be a welcome distraction for James, whose father is currently ill after contracting coronavirus whilst being treated for a stroke in hospital.

Although he was discharged in April, he went on to suffer another stroke, meaning he had to go back in for further treatment.

Since being allowed to go home again, James confirmed he still isn't well. He said his dad had been having seizures and looks 'weak and frail'. He did add that he's not had a seizure for 'four or five days'.

