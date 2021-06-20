James Jordan took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late dad on Father’s Day.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star’s dad, Allan, passed away in March.

In 2020, doctor’s tragically diagnosed Allan with a brain tumour. As a result, he had suffered a series of debilitating strokes.

In a touching post on Sunday (June 20), James shared a series of pictures of himself with his dad.

Alongside the heartbreaking snaps, James wrote: “My dad and best friend… I miss you every day!”

Fans rushed to respond, with one replying: “Today is so hard, I recently lost my dad too.”

“Just remember the good times James,” said a second follower.

Meanwhile, a third added: “Thinking of you today!”

The dancer recently shaved his head to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Opening up about the cause, he said: “My dad had a stage-four brain tumour – a glioblastoma.

James lost his father in March (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He was diagnosed approximately one year ago and myself and my family watched him slowly disappear.

“It’s an absolutely horrendous disease. Cancer is awful no matter which cancer it is but a brain tumour, in particular, takes away that person’s identity a lot.

“Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer in children and adults under 40.

“Out of £600 million which is raised currently in the UK, less than three per cent goes to brain tumour funding for treatments.”

James broke down on Loose Women over his dad’s health in early March (Credit: ITV)

He added: “I want to change that and I want to bring awareness to it because I don’t want any of you guys to have to go through what my father went through and what my family went through.”

Fans praised James on Instagram as one person said: “Well done and thank you for raising awareness of this cancer.”

Another wrote: “I’ve donated. Amazing thing for you to do.”

