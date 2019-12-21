James Jordan pays emotional tribute to his former dance mentor Paul Holmes

Former Strictly pro James Jordan has shared his heartache at the death of his first-ever ballroom dancing coach.

The Dancing On Ice champ, 41, took to social media to pay an emotional tribute to Paul Holmes.

Sharing a picture of Paul, James captioned the image of his mentor: "We lost a great man today... RIP Paul Holmes.

He was my first ever Ballroom coach and became a great friend.

"He was my first ever ballroom coach and became a great friend.

"A very funny man who I always loved being around.

"I always remember myself and @steviess78 getting into trouble when with him... We will miss you mate xxx"

James' partner Ola is pregnant with their first child

Many of James's 176,000 followers took to the site to lend their support, including wife Ola, who left a praying-hands emoji.

"So sorry for your loss, James," said one follower.

Another commented: "That's so sad - I used to dance in competitions against Paul in the 70s x."

Finally a third said: "RIP Paul, you were a great character."

Beneath the heartache, there's joy in the Jordan household.

Pregnant with the couple's first child, Ola, 37, recently revealed the gender of their baby to Hello! magazine... a girl!

She told the publication: "Because we were quite nervous going through IVF we didn't want to jinx anything… Now we know it's a little girl it just feels very real now. It's amazing. It's brilliant."

