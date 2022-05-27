James Jordan reveals health struggle he’s hiding from his daughter Ella

James Jordan revealed a health struggle that he’s hiding from his daughter Ella.

The former Strictly Come Dancing dancer is currently in Turkey on holiday – and was forced to deal with his health struggle for his daughter’s sake recently.

James Jordan’s health struggle

In a new interview with HELLO!, James confessed to struggling with Vertigo.

He also revealed in the interview that he’s had to hide it from his daughter so that they can go down waterslides together at their hotel.

The 44-year-old also spoke about how he has a fear of flying too – another thing he has to hide from Ella.

“I really hate it but I try not to show Ella. I have these mini panic attacks, and when we hit turbulence, I’m terrible,” he said.

James opened up about his fear of heights recently (Credit: CoverImages.com)

James Jordan on vertigo

The former Strictly star, who is currently holidaying with his wife, Ola Jordan, and their daughter, spoke about dealing with vertigo when going down the big waterslides with Ella.

James explained that Ella is loving the big waterslides and keeps wanting to go on them again.

“I suffer from vertigo as well because I’m scared of heights, so every time I go up there, inside I’m panicking – I don’t let Ella see that, but I hate heights,” he said.

James then went on to say that he has a fear of flying too. However, on the flight over, he was sitting in the aisle seat speaking to his neighbour about the golf.

This meant Ola had to look after Ella, which was “quite difficult”, according to the dancer.

“We’ll swap on the way back! Just knowing my luck, she’ll be perfect for him,” she said.

Ola and Jordan are holidaying together with their daughter at the moment (Credit: CoverImages.com)

James’ holiday health issue

Just last month, James had another health issue to contend with whilst out on holiday.

The pro dancer revealed that after his trip to Abu Dhabi in March, he was rushed to hospital after developing a mystery rash.

The rash in question turned out to be shingles – something the dancer shared with his 309.4k Twitter followers.

“Home from an amazing family holiday – straight to docs and it’s been confirmed I do actually have shingles like most of you suggested,” he wrote.

“It’s pretty uncomfortable not going to lie but hopefully will start to get better soon…. Many of you been asking how it is. Thanks guys,” he said.

Plenty of his followers showed their support. “Get well soon James. Glad you had a fabulous holiday,” one tweeted at the time.

