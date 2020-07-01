James Jordan fans say his baby daughter is ‘spitting image’ of his wife Ola in new photo

TV's James Jordan has shared an adorable new photo of his baby daughter, Ella.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro posted the snap to Instagram showing little Ella pulling a surprised face.

James captioned the post: "My little girl is growing so fast."

Fans couldn't believe how much Ella has grown.

She's the spitting imagine of Ola in this pic.

Meanwhile, others thought she was the "spitting image" of her mum Ola.

One person said: "Adorable. So like her Mummy."

Another wrote: "She looks like her mum."

Ola and James Jordan welcomed Ella in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: "Beautiful bubba, she's the spitting imagine of Ola in this pic."

James and Ola welcomed Ella back in February.

More babies?

The couple, who married in 2003, recently said they have turned their thoughts towards growing their family.

However, since it took three years for Ola to conceive last time, it might not be easy.

Fans think Ella looks like mum Ola (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Ola said in their Hello! Parenting column: "Because of the lockdown and what is happening right now, I don't know [about baby number two]."

"I don't know what's going to happen so I'm trying not to think about it at the moment. We would love more children but that might not happen."

James added that they'll "give it a little bit of time and see what happens with coronavirus first".

In May, the couple introduced their little girl during an appearance on Loose Women.

The couple introduced Ella on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Ola said: "It's surreal having a newborn and then being in lockdown not being able to see anyone. We really are winging it."

The couple also discussed the terrifying moment they had to rush Ella to hospital when she started choking.

Ola said their daughter had silent reflux, a condition in which stomach acid causes throat discomfort.

