James Jordan details ‘hardest thing in his life’ in heartbreaking admission to fans

James Jordan has opened up about the “hardest experience of his life” on the anniversary of his dad passing away.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro, 43, marked the sad occasion with posts on Instagram and Twitter.

He shared several images and videos of his late father Allan as he paid a poignant tribute to his “hero”.

Among them were snapshots including other relatives from family occasions and holidays, as well as pics showing Allan supporting his son on Dancing On Ice.

James Jordan sadly lost his dad one year ago today (Credit: YouTube)

James Jordan remembers his dad one year after his death

Dancer James remembered his father with moving words as he wrote about his grief and loss.

He accompanied his tribute with an an image of Allan cradling newborn baby granddaughter Ella, who James shares with his wife Ola Jordan.

James wrote: “Today it’s been one year since we lost my hero and dad – Allan Jordan.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with in life so far and I still have bad days as many of you I’m sure can relate to.”

“I think about him all the time and will miss him till the day I die.”

Adding a red heart emoji, James concluded his homage: “I love you Dad.”

James shared several videos and images of Allan with Ella on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

How fans responded

James’ heartbreaking posts came in for an outpouring of emotion online from his supports.

Within hours, his Insta uploads and tweets received thousands of likes, comments and retweets.

Many expressed sympathy for James’ pain in the comments sections as others shared similar experiences.

James Jordan with his dad Allan (Credit: Instagram)

“Thinking of you. It’s the hardest thing to go through,” one Twitter fan replied.

Another messaged: “It never gets easier. I just keep those special memories close. Thinking of you.”

A third person contributed: “A life-changing loss and one that takes a lifetime to deal with.”

And Ruth Langsford consoled James on Instagram: “Hold your memories close. You’ll have those forever. Sending you love.”

