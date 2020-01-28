James Corden and Ruth Jones tease more Gavin & Stacey episodes to reveal 'what Smithy did next'

BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey was one of the most talked-about shows and the most-watched over the Christmas period.

But it left fans - who had waited for the Essex and Wales-based comedy to come back to the screen for 10 years - eager for more.

With a cliffhanger at the end of the episode, which saw Nessa (Ruth Jones) propose to Smithy (James Corden) without receiving an answer, viewers are desperate to know what's in store for the on-off lovers.

Now Ruth, 53, and James, 41, have teased more episodes in the future.

Nessa proposed to Smithy (Credit: BBC)

Ruth and James told the Metro newspaper that they hope to 'one day' let viewers know what happened, after they were left on tenterhooks.

"It’s mind-blowing that so many people watched our show," she said.

We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next.

"We still can’t get our heads around it, what a massive compliment.

"We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next."

Ruth and James thanked viewers (Credit: BBC)

The Christmas special attracted an incredible 18.5million viewers both during the actual broadcast of the special on Christmas Day on BBC One, but also on its iPlayer catch-up and other on-demand services in the 28 days since.

The BBC says that the show was the most-watched TV show since 'record began'.

The way viewing figures were counted changed in 2002, and even though the 18million is mightily impressive, it still has some way to beat EastEnders' Christmas Day special in 1986, which attracted 30.15million viewers.

The all-time record for viewing figures is still held by the World Cup final in 1966, which saw England beat West Germany to lift the cup, with 32.3million.

James and Ruth said in a statement: "We are indebted to the BBC for their incredible support but most importantly to those 18.5 million viewers for watching."

The Christmas special was a smash hit (Credit: BBC)

The BBC also claimed that viewers watched the show - both on normal telly and on iPlayer - for an amount of time that was the equivalent of 80 years.

The Sun reported that 'until the end of December 29, fans spent a total equivalent to 29,495 days, or 707,889 hours' watching it on catch-up.

