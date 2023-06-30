James Bye’s wife details terrifying birth of fourth child as she recalls baby being ‘taken away to be resuscitated’

James Bye’s wife has detailed the terrifying birth of her fourth child in a lengthy Instagram post yesterday (Thursday, June 29).

James and his wife Victoria welcomed their fourth child together earlier this month.

Wife of James Bye details ‘terrifying’ birth of fourth child

In a lengthy Instagram post yesterday, Victoria, spoke about the “terrifying” birth of her fourth child, and how her newborn baby had to be resuscitated.

Victoria explained that she thought her fourth labour was “in the bag” – after going through the whole thing three times before. However, she was wrong.

“It was a [bleep] show. There’s no denying it,” she said. “Overdue. A long induction. Waters being broken, being put on the dreaded drip, drugs to speed up contractions, drugs to slow down contractions, emergency alarms, 2 failed epidurals & whispers about c-sections. It’s safe to say. It didn’t go well.”

She then continued, saying eventually, she had some control, and out came her baby boy.

James and Victoria have added a fourth little boy to their family (Credit: CoverImages)

Wife of James Bye talks about difficult birth

However, all was not well. “Unfortunately the little guy forgot that he was supposed to breathe at this point…,” she wrote.

“And after waiting so long for him he was taken away to be resuscitated. It’s hard to even write the words… hello therapy… it just felt like forever…,” she then said.

“And then we heard crying. And my arms were full again. Our little bundle was ok. His pink face frowning angrily at the world as we held him…,” she said.

She then continued, saying: “And we all breathed…. And then cried. And then James had a nap. We’d made it.”

James and Victoria have been married since 2018 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Followers send their support

Victoria’s followers were quick to show their support in the comment section.

“Hugest congratulations to you lovely lot! Hope you’re all enjoying every perfect (and not so perfect!) moment,” one commented.

“This is such a beautiful post…. Thank you for sharing. Congratulations to you all,” another said. “Wow, what a crazy, heartwarming story. So glad little Roo had arrived safe and well,” a third then wrote.

“Thank you for sharing, massive congratulations to you all,” another said.

Read more: James Bye and wife announce adorable name of baby son: ‘We’re absolutely over the moon’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.