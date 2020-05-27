James Arthur 'balloons' to 17 stone after lockdown bingeing

James Arthur has piled on the pounds while in lockdown, 'ballooning' to 17 stone after bingeing on vegan sausage sandwiches and cakes.

The former X Factor winner is now determined to lose two stone and become the fittest he's ever been.

James Arthur revealed he has piled on the pounds in lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James revealed there's 'nothing else to do' in lockdown apart from 'stuff his face'. We relate!

The Say You Won't Let Go singer admits he has a 'sweet tooth' and, although he follows a usually healthy vegan diet, has been feasting on calorific fake meat alternatives.

What did James say?

"I have put on a fair bit of weight since the beginning of the lockdown because there’s nothing else to do but stuff my face," James told The Sun.

"I’ve got a sweet tooth so it’s just cake really. I love cake. I’m pretty much a vegan so I’ve been having the fake meat — sausage sandwiches and stuff like that I’ve been digging into."

The singer has been bingeing on vegan sausages and cake (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fitness kick

James went on to say he's set himself a goal to lose weight, aiming to shed 'a couple of stone'.

The 6ft 3in singer currently weighs 17st and says he's 'striving to come out of this thing in the best shape he's ever been in'.

"I’ve done a couple of 10-mile bike rides and that’s really effective," James added.

"I’ve got a gym set up at the house, I’ve got a bunch of cardio machines like a treadmill and a Peloton bike."

Online trolls

James went on to reveal he was trolled about his appearance back on X Factor, which has made him conscious about his looks.

The singer admitted that before the X Factor he was 'never a vain person' but after cruel comments decided to 'fix his graveyard teeth', which 'made a big difference' to his looks.

"I got called Sloth from The Goonies a little bit less when I sorted my teeth out," James continued.

"But I got a lot of stick online, which knocked my confidence really bad, and I still get it today."

Last week, James released a charity single, Safe Inside, to help raise money for mental health charity Sane and the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 appeal.

All of the single's profits will be shared between the charities.

