James Argent has stunned fans after showing off his incredible weight loss in a new snap.

The reality star has transformed his figure in recent months since dropping eleven stone with the help of gastric sleeve surgery.

But it appears that James isn’t stopping when it comes to maintaining his weight.

James Argent posed with Charles Venn in a new weight loss snap (Credit: Instagram Story/real_arg)

James Argent shows off weight loss

Taking to Instagram today (December 22), James shared a series of clips as he took part in a gruelling work out session.

The star was also joined by Holby City actor Charles Venn.

The pair were put through their paces at Boxup Gym – a boxing inspired fitness class.

People don’t realise the amount of work I’ve put in

Following the session, James and Charles posed for a shot together.

“Remind me never to take a pic with a topless @charles_venn again,” James captioned the photo.

He then praised his incredible weight loss efforts in a separate post.

James has lost a whopping 11 stone in weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alongside a group photo, he shared: “The amount of weight I’ve lost in 9 months was supposed to be done in 1 1/2 years.

“People don’t realise the amount of work I’ve put in.”

James, who previously weighed 27 stone, has always been open with fans about his weight.

Read more: Gemma Collins admits romance with boyfriend Rami was ‘worth the wait’ after James Argent split

He claimed he had been binge eating during lockdown after kicking his cocaine and alcohol habits.

The former TOWIE star was later given an ultimatum by doctors, who feared he would die if he didn’t lose weight.

As a result, James had gastric sleeve surgery in April this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James “Arg” Argent (@real_arg)

What has Arg said about his weight?

Last month, the reality star opened up on his previous weight battle.

He told The Sun: “I reached the heaviest I’ve ever been in the height of the ­pandemic and doctors said I was ­dicing with death.

Read more: James ‘Arg’ Argent shows off 11 stone weight loss

“I’ve got bad asthma and was morbidly obese, which was the worst possible combination if I was to catch COVID.”

James said that at that moment he knew he had to act because he “could have been a goner”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.