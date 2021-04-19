James Argent has revealed he was “vomiting blood” after undergoing his life-saving gastric operation.

The 33-year-old former TOWIE star – who weighed 27 stone – recently underwent sleeve gastrectomy surgery at a clinic in Birmingham.

Now, Arg has opened up on the horrific extent of his recovery.

James Argent has opened up on his gastric operation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did James Argent say?

In a bid to get down to 16 stone, Arg had half his stomach removed during the surgery last week.

However, the reality star is now on the road to recovery.

As part of his recovery, Arg cannot eat solid food for six weeks and has to inject himself daily.

You’re seeing lots of blood come up

Speaking to The Sun, he explained: “It is quite scary when you’re just randomly being sick and you’re seeing lots of blood come up.

“Just dealing with trapped wind is really uncomfortable. They encouraged me to keep burping to get wind out, but you can’t even fart.”

Despite the downsides, the reality star has already noticed a change in his body.

The reality star has ‘vomited blood’ during his recovery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: James Argent reveals he will die if he doesn’t have gastric surgery

Arg added: “I’ve already got a bit of a glow back in my face so I’m happy with that. And I feel like I’m already losing weight, which is good.”

Furthermore, it could take up to 18 months for the star to lose 11 stone.

Arg will then be at his target weight.

Arg opens up on his weight gain

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the star revealed he could die if he didn’t have the weight-loss surgery.

Doctors issued the startling ultimatum after his weight ballooned during lockdown.

At the time, he told The Sun: “I don’t want to die – an op is the only way I can lose weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James “Arg” Argent (@real_arg)

“I’ve been told by doctors that I am morbidly obese and need to lose weight, but I have an eating disorder, so I can’t do it.”

James added that he goes from one extreme to the other when it comes to diet and exercise.

Furthermore, he shared: “I’ll either starve and work out three times a day and be really skinny or do no exercise and eat takeaways every day. I can’t maintain my weight — I need help.”

Read more: Gemma Collins on Life Stories: James Argent breaks silence after tearful revelations

As well as his weight struggles, Arg has also dealt with addiction problems.

Appearing on Loose Women last year, he admitted he was nine months sober.

Arg said: “I think the best way for me making amends is staying clean and sober.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.