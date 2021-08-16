James Argent shows off seven-stone weight loss in pants as he enjoys boat trip

In the latest James Argent news, the reality star has shown off his incredible seven-stone weight loss during a holiday boat trip wearing only a pair of tight pants.

Arg, 33, joined TOWIE pals on a holiday in Spain, and looked fit and healthy as he soaked up the sunshine on a boat.

However, co-star Elliott Wright revealed he had forgotten his swimming trunks so instead stripped down to his pants.

What is the latest James Argent news?

Elliott shared a video – subsequently shared by boat company Olivia’s Charters – which showed Arg roaring with laughter and diving into the Med.

He said about Arg: “Who goes on a boat trip [and] forgets trunks[?]

“@real_arg that’s who LOL.”

Elliott was also seen egging his pal on.

He said: “Go on then, in your red pants. You ugly [bleep].”

That was all the encouragement Arg needed and jumped into the ocean and screamed: “I love it!”

Arg looked to be living his best life (Credit: Instagram)

“What a day”

Arg also shared videos on his IG feed showing him partying with his pals onboard the chartered boat.

Pictured with two young women, he said: “My cousins from another mother #Nellie & @_chloedonovan.”

As the sun set, he also whispered contentedly to the camera: “What a day.”

Arg had a gastric sleeve fitted (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Arg have done to lose weight?

Arg had a gastric sleeve fitted 16 weeks ago and has progressively lost weight ever since.

Earlier in the year, doctors had warned the reality star to lose the pounds or die after his weight leapt to 27 stone.

He said after the operation on Steph’s Packed Lunch: “I was always extremely uncomfortable, I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror. It felt depressing and it just wasn’t me.

“Now I’m starting to feel like myself again and I’m excited about what the future is going to bring.”

He’s also sought the help of celeb pal Mark Wright for fitness tips.