James Argent 'in advanced talks to appear on Dancing on Ice'

James 'Arg' Argent is reportedly in advanced talks to take part in Dancing on Ice.

He's even started rollerskating to improve his balance ahead of appearing on the ITV show.

Arg would follow in the footsteps of girlfriend Gemma Collins, who was on last year's show.

James 'Arg' Argent is reportedly in advanced talks to take part in Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Read more: James Argent reveals the diet and fitness secrets behind his incredible five-stone weight loss

Real potential

The GC clashed with then-judge Jason Gardiner throughout the series.

Since doing the show, Gemma has lost an incredible three stone.

Dancing On Ice bosses are interested in Arg - he’s a lovely bloke and is a popular guy.

James has lost an incredible five stone himself after spending months in a rehab centre in Thailand.

He has been staying in shape with exercise and healthy curries.

Arg's on-off girlfriend Gemma Collins did the show last year (Credit: ITV)

And he has been talking to friends about the opportunity.

A source told The Sun: "Dancing On Ice bosses are interested in Arg - he’s a lovely bloke and is a popular guy.

"They think he shows real potential but obviously he needs to prove he’s serious about taking part.

"He has told close friends about Dancing on Ice and said he’d love to get out and try it."

James Argent has appeared on shows including The Chase (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing on Ice viewers accuse Gemma Collins of sabotaging Ray Quinn's performance

Arg revealed last month he was addicted to cocaine.

It led to him suffering two near-fatal overdoses in 2019, and The Sun reports he may have to take drug tests "to prove he is clean" if he signs up for the skating show.

The source added: "His issues with drug use in the past have been well documented and there has been talk of him having to have drug tests if he signs up to the show to prove he is clean.

"Arg knows it’s not an easy show to take part in but he’s more than willing to give it a go."

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Arg for comment.

Taken seriously

Earlier this month, James admitted he was keen to ditch his reality TV star tag and be taken seriously as a celebrity wedding singer in the future.

He said: "Instead of being James 'Arg' Argent Reality TV Star, I want to be known as James 'Arg' Argent The Celebrity Wedding Singer."

Would you watch Arg on Dancing on Ice? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know what you think.