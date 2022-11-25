James and Ola Jordan reveal daughter Ella’s ‘struggle’: ‘It breaks your heart’

James and Ola Jordan have revealed their ‘heartbreak’ over their daughter Ella’s struggle.

The professional dancers are the proud parents of the two-year-old, who they welcomed in 2020.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, James and Ola opened up about their challenge with Ella’s “separation anxiety” at nursery.

Ola and James have been married since 2003 (Credit: ITV)

James and Ola Jordan opened up about parenting

James said: “Yesterday we picked her up from nursery and she walked out and we asked her if she had a nice day. She cried and had this huge meltdown, saying: ‘You didn’t give me a sandwich today!’ Normally we get home and she hasn’t eaten her sandwiches, so Ola obviously thought she’d give her something different as the nursery says she doesn’t eat them.”

Ola explained that she apologised to Ella but didn’t understand why she was crying about the sandwiches if never eats them.

James then said that the two-year-old has become a lot more independent and does many things, like wearing her slippers, by herself.

Ola added that Ella “goes to the toilet on her own” and pours milk from a jug into a cup at nursery”.

She also said that her daughter can “can put her own shoes and trousers on now too”.

Ola and James introduced baby Ella on Loose Women in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Ella’s ‘separation anxiety’

Speaking about nursery, Ola said: “Ella still isn’t settling very well at nursery. The staff told us she has separation anxiety. It was taking her a long time to settle and then she’d cry twice every hour.”

James added: “She was terrible this morning. She was really screaming. Even in the morning when she woke up, she said, ‘I don’t want to go to nursery.’ It breaks your heart every time. It feels horrible. She’s really struggling.”

The couple even said that when they are not working they have to act like they are still going to work so Ella doesn’t get upset about being the only one that has to leave.

James and Ola’s relationship

James and Ola first met during a dance completion in 1999.

They then got married in a beautiful ceremony in 2003. They appeared on Strictly Come Dancing together 2006 to 2015.

Sharing a snap of the two on their 19th wedding anniversary in October, the pair jointly wrote: “Happy 19th Wedding Anniversary to us!!! Can’t believe where the time has gone. Love you more then ever @jamesjordan1978.”

One person commented: “Happy Anniversary to you both and now you have the gorgeous Ella to add to your happy family.”

A second said: “Such a lovely photo of you both. Wising you a very happy 19th Anniversary!! Have a lovey day and evening!!”

And another added: “Happy 19th wedding anniversary. Hope you’re doing something nice xx.”

