Jamelia has announced she has given birth to her fourth baby.

The singer and ex Loose Women panelist is a mum once again – and to another girl!

Jamelia, 41, is already mother to daughters Teja, 21, Tiani, 17, and four-year-old True.

Sharing a shot of her newborn on Instagram last night (Sunday October 30), Jamelia joked: “I’ve officially got my own girl group now!”

However, she has also revealed her family’s latest arrival was not an easy birth.

Jamelia told HELLO! magazine she needed an emergency Caesarean at 36 weeks after her waters broke four weeks earlier.

Singer Jamelia appeared on Loose Women between 2013 and 2016 (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Jamelia baby

Having experienced pregnancy as a teenager, in her 20s, in her 30s and now in her 40s, Jamelia described being a mother as a “blessing”.

She said it has allowed her to “learn” at different stages of her life.

However, she also noted her unnamed tot’s delivery was “traumatic”.

Jamelia explained to the magazine: “It was so scary. I felt like I was in labour for a month, but the main objective was to keep the baby in for as long as possible. I just had to hold on.”

She expected the procedure to be uncomplicated. However, the songwriter indicated she found it distressing.

She continued: “I found it incredibly traumatic. And then you’re recovering from major surgery while looking after a newborn.”

Jamelia’s eldest daughters Teja and Tiani (Credit: Jamelia YouTube)

Jamelia and her daughters

The star was accompanied by second eldest daughter Tiani for the birth.

She and her eldest sister Teja tossed a coin to decide who would accompany their mum.

That’s because Jamelia’s husband – who she married in 2017 but whose identity has not been revealed – remained at home to look after young True.

I wanted to share this experience with my girls.

The telly star reflected: “As selfish as it might sound, I wanted to share this experience with my girls. Seeing someone give birth should be a good contraceptive as well.”

Jamelia welcomed first daughter Teja into the world in 2001 with her ex-partner Terry Wallen.

She later married Darren Byfield and they share Tiani together. Jamelia and former footballer Dareen divorced in 2009.

Jamelia’s third daughter True arrived in 2017.

Jamelia with eldest daughter Teja (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity pals offer congratulations

Over on Instagram, fans were delighted as Jamelia confirmed her happy news.

Thousands of followers gave her social media announcement a ‘Like’.

And dozens offered well wishes, including several famous faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamelia (@officialjamelia)

Former Strictly star AJ Odudu wrote, adding red heart emojis to her comment: “Congratulations.”

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh said: “Congratulations!!! She’s adorable.”

Richard Blackwood said: “Congratulations hun.”

And Judi Love also chipped in, adding her own best wishes with a series of heart-eyed emojis.

Read more: What does Jamelia do now? How old is she and why was she ‘axed’ from Loose Women?

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.