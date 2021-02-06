Jake Wood hopes to hold a memorial service to honour the late Barbara Windsor.

The EastEnders star believes a memorial ceremony is the perfect way to pay tribute to the treasured actress.

Jake, 48, has said Barbara gave him “great advice” when he started out as a soap actor.

Jake Wood wants to hold a memorial service for Barbara Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told The Sun: “Barbara was a great friend and a great supporter of mine. I just miss her a lot.

“The hope is that we can have some sort of remembrance memorial for her when things are normal. It’ll be lovely.”

He added: “I will forever be grateful for what she did for me. She was very generous.”

When did Barbara Windsor die?

Barbara died at the age of 83 on December 10, 2020, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Carry On legend died peacefully at her London care home, her husband Scott Mitchell said at the time.

Barbara, who played Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014.

Following her death, tributes poured in including one from Prince Charles and Camilla.

Barbara is survived by her devoted husband Scott (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall commended her charity work, adding: “She will be deeply missed.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said: “So sad about Barbara Windsor, so much more than a great pub landlady and Carry On star.

“[She was] one of those people that just cheered you up, and cheered everybody up because she had a kind of irrepressible naughtiness that was totally innocent.

“She did a lot of good work for charity and looking after lonely and vulnerable people, she lit up people’s faces.”

We are all deeply saddened that we’ve lost our Dame. Barbara created an icon in Peggy Mitchell, our formidable Landlady. To all of us at EastEnders, she was our dearest friend, truly loved and adored by everyone. Our thoughts go out to Scott and Barbara’s family. pic.twitter.com/tXgyJTci6V — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) December 11, 2020

EastEnders bosses, meanwhile, tweeted: “We are all deeply saddened that we’ve lost our Dame.

“Barbara created an icon in Peggy Mitchell, our formidable Landlady.

“To all of us at EastEnders, she was our dearest friend, truly loved and adored by everyone. Our thoughts go out to Scott and Barbara’s family.”

When was Barbara Windsor’s funeral?

Barbara’s funeral took place on January 8, 2021, at Golders Green Crematorium.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service was a private affair with just 30 mourners able to attend.

Barbara’s on-screen son Ross Kemp, who played EastEnders character Grant Mitchell, was among those.

He delivered an emotional eulogy.

Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pantomime star and Babs’ good friend Christopher Biggins also attended, but shared his sadness at the restrictions.

Ahead of the service, he said: “It will be very, very sad. I wish there was a way that we could record it so people can watch it online.”

Scott set up an online condolences book after her death, for those who were unable to attend.

So far, he has raised almost £160,000 for the charity Alzheimer’s Research UK.

If you would like to donate and pay tribute to Barbara, you can do so here.

