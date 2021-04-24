Jake Quickenden reveals ‘tears’ and ‘frustration’ after ‘tough’ days with baby son Leo

Being a first time parent is a learning curve, as singer Jake Quickenden is rapidly finding out with baby son Leo.

The former X Factor contestant is father to baby son Leo and has described being a father as “one step forward two steps back”.

The star opened up to his 924,000 Instagram followers about the reality of parenthood.

What did Jake Quickenden say about baby son Leo?

In an Instagram video showing dad Jake wiping Leo’s mouth and face with a muslin, the newborn baby can be seen smiling back at his dad.

Jake captioned the post: “As I parent it always seems like it’s one step forward two steps back, just when you think you have cracked one thing two more things pop up!!

“Today had been a better day with Leo after three really tough days, there were tears from everyone, zero sleep and a lot of frustration!!”

Jake Quickenden became a father in February to baby son Leo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He continued: “You then get a good day like today and you realise it doesn’t matter about the bad days they will pass, you just need to be grateful and do all you can to make more good days than bad!

“I honestly cannot tell you how this little face makes me feel!! Love him so much.”

The post has so far gathered over 38,000 likes with many fans praising Jake’s honesty.

What did Jake’s followers say?

Fans have commented on the Instagram post and commended him for opening up about how tough parenting can be.

One follower wrote: “My little girls are 29 and 25 and I’m still winging it. It’s a journey. Don’t stress. We are all different just enjoy him whilst he’s little they grow up before you blink.”

Another shared: “We are going through the exact same thing with our 6-week old. Reflux, CMPA and currently being rocked through a colic episode it’s so awful but you’re right the bad days pass and the good outweighs the bad.”

A third added: ” I love watching your posts / stories and how much you adore Leo. You’re an awesome Dad!!”

This latest post is just one of many sharing Jake’s fatherhood journey, as he has opened up since Leo was born in February.

