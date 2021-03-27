Jake Quickenden has revealed his mum has met his baby son Leo for the first time.

The singer shared a beautiful photo to Instagram showing himself, his mum and little Leo.

In the picture, Jake – who welcomed Leo last month with his girlfriend Sophie Church – is holding his baby boy as his mum gazes lovingly at her grandson.

What did Jake Quickenden say?

Jake wrote: “I could cry I’m so happy…. mum’s arrived @orchardlodge_home thanks to everyone who let me know I could have a bubble, I wasn’t even aware of it!!

“To see my mum meeting Leo has honestly made my weekend!!

“Have a lovely weekend everyone!! Let’s be kind.”

Jake welcomed his baby son Leo last month with girlfriend Sophie (Credit: ITV)

Jake hits back at trolls who targeted son Leo

It comes after Jake revealed vile trolls had targeted his son, calling him “ugly”.

The star shared an adorable picture of Leo to Instagram and said people even told his “little man” that he “needs Botox”.

Jake said: “So in the past week this little man has been told he needs Botox, that he’s ugly as [bleep] and that he’s weird looking.

“Me myself have also been told stay off social media if you don’t want to be trolled.

“It’s so baffling to me that I should have to stay off social media if I don’t want my 4 week old trolled.”

Jake slammed trolls who targeted his baby son (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

He added: “I enjoy social media it’s full of lovely people who are supportive and I like sharing my ups and downs, I try and be real as possible.

“But unfortunately there is a dark side of social media and something needs doing about it.

“Anyway rant over!! The lion is 4 weeks today! Cute af. Love you son.”

Fans supported Jake in the comment section as one person said: “Some people are repulsive! He’s so adorable!!”

Another wrote: “This makes me really sad. Such a lovely time in your lives and you’re having to deal with that.”

