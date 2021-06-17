Jake Quickenden has taken to Instagram to reveal his baby son Leo needs an operation to fix a hernia.

The 32-year-old musician shared the worrying update with fans on social media yesterday (June 16).

Jake and his girlfriend Sophie Church welcomed their first child into the world in February.

Jake Quickenden has revealed his baby son needs an operation (Credit: Instagram Story/jakequickenden14)

What did Jake Quickenden share on Instagram?

Taking to social media, Jake said: “A few people are asking questions about Leo’s hernia, we just noticed it in his groin area, it was a little lump pushing out.

“It seems to have got better by itself but he’s been waiting a couple of weeks for this hospital appointment.

“So we’re going to go and do it anyway, to get it checked out. But hopefully it’s sorted itself out.

It turns out he does need a little operation

“We got told it was very common and he’s not in any pain whatsoever with it.”

Following the hospital appointment, Jake explained that Leo has to undergo a small operation.

He added: “So it turns out he does need a little operation, he’s not in pain but where it is in his groin it can strangulate and get into his testicles pretty much.

“It’s pretty worrying but we have to wait about six weeks for the hospital to get in touch.

“But it’s better to get it sorted if it can cause any future troubles and he seems pretty happy, he’s not in pain as I said.”

In addition, Jake shared: “Better to get it sorted, it’s just worrying. I’ve had a lot of lovely messages, so thank you for reassuring me.”

Jake opens up on trolling

Furthermore, the update followed shortly after Jake appeared on Loose Women alongside little Leo.

During the chat, the star opened up on the hurtful comments he’s received since Leo’s birth.

He told the panel: “It was a bit strange, I’ve done TV long enough to know I’m going to get someone saying my teeth are too big.

Jake welcomed his son with girlfriend Sophie Church this year (Credit: Instagram Story/jakequickenden14)

“It’s weird that we have to accept that. But then when it happened to Leo and people said a few nasty things I couldn’t get my head around it.”

Jake has previously shared the horrific messages he’s received about his son.

Last month, the singer revealed his girlfriend was once told to “drown their baby” by trolls online.

Speaking to new magazine, he said: “It really shocked me. I’m used to people trolling me, but because I don’t respond to them, they saw an opportunity to target Leo instead.

“It hurt, but you have to ask yourself, ‘Why are people doing this?’

“Sophie received one saying, ‘Why don’t you drown your baby.’ Something must change with the online laws.”

