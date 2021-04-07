Jade Thirlwall has a very healthy sex life with her boyfriend Jordan Stephens – according to him.

The one-half of Rizzle Kicks, 29, says he and Jade, 28, even passed out after one particularly rigorous session.

In fact, he says he and the Little Mix star didn’t come to until 25 minutes went by.

Speaking on the Cuddle Club podcast with Lou Sanders, Jordan spilled: “I had sex with my girlfriend but it was so fantastic that we just both passed out and then came back around like 25 minutes later.

“I remember being like, ‘I don’t think that has ever happened to me before’. It was really cool.”

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens apparently have a fantastic sex life (Credit: SplashNews)

What else has Jordan said about Jade?

The singer and mental health advocate also said he’s especially enamoured with his girlfriend’s smile.

He explained: “My girlfriend has got three different kinds of smiles and there’s this one where, I don’t know how to explain it, you can just tell it’s a pure reflection of how she’s feeling in that moment.

“When we are both mucking about and she just busts out this smile, I think, ‘Oh my God’.

“I just feel full of joy.”

When did Jade and Jordan star dating?

Jordan and Jade met during lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Jade and Jordan got together during the first national lockdown last year.

They’ve since moved in together, after just five months of dating.

Jade explained to The Sun: “It’s the one positive to come out of this, me and Jordan… We are a good match, we are so chilled out, we are horizontal!”

They enjoyed a romantic trip to Venice last August, when international tourist travel was briefly allowed.

How did Jade do on GBBO?

Meanwhile Jade triumphed during her Great Celebrity Bake Off appearance for Stand Up To Cancer.

The singer earned the prestigious title of Star Baker.

Jade in the Great British Bake Off tent (Credit: Channel 4)

However, Jordan may want to be careful, as she confessed she has the hots for Paul Hollywood!

She said: “I think I will be a bit starstruck when I see Paul and Prue. I am a proper fan and Paul’s eyes are something else aren’t they?

“I’m getting all hot and bothered.”

But sadly she only received the infamous handshake from Matt Lucas.

Despite her winning 3D Biscuit and Meringue showstopper, Paul simply smiled and failed to offer his hand to poor Jade.

