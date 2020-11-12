Jade Goody’s son Freddie follows in brother Bobby’s steps as he takes on modelling

Jade Goody’s son Freddie has followed in the footsteps of older brother Bobby by becoming a model.

The Big Brother star, who sadly passed away from cervical cancer in 2009, welcomed her sons with ex Jeff Brazier.

Since growing up, Bobby has carved out a successful career as a model, having signed with the prestigious Unsigned Agency – and his younger brother isn’t too far behind.

Jade Goody’s son Freddie steps into modelling

Taking to Instagram yesterday (November 11), Jeff shared a headshot of the handsome 16-year-old to his profile.

In a lengthy caption, the presenter told fans he couldn’t be prouder of his son.

Jeff penned: “I love sharing this boy. This photo represents a definite milestone in his gradual but undeniable development.

“If you know Fred you know about the energy, character and genuine care he has for others.

“What isn’t so visible is the struggle we sometimes face to earn the right to believe in ourselves, to know our worth, not uncommon obviously in teenagers regardless of our experiences.

“But this simple test photograph taken by Bobby’s agent produced an image or two that really encapsulated how far he has come and how much he deserves to feel really excited for his future.”

He added: “I put so much pressure on myself as a parent up until the last year or so to always have the answers.

“Truth is there comes a point where the boys will become men and in order to do so they need to think for themselves and find the direction for themselves and to see that slowly happen is very satisfying indeed.”

What did fans say?

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing: “Image of his mum… Jade would be so proud of her 2 boys.”

A second said: “How proud must you be. What a stunning photo.”

A third added: “Beautiful words and a beautiful family.”

Freddie is the second of the Brazier boys to take on modelling, with Bobby working for the likes Dolce and Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger.

Bobby admits he’s inherited Jade’s features

Earlier this month, Bobby revealed he’s inherited Jade’s facial features.

Speaking to The Mirror, the 17-year-old said: “I look like my mum, I’m always being told that by everyone. I have her lips and smile – and her eyes.

“The rest of me is dad’s. As I grow up I’m starting to look more like him.”

Meanwhile, Jeff recently opened up about how “resilient” his sons had been over the years.

