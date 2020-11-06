Jade Goody’s eldest son Bobby Brazier has revealed his model good looks are down to his mum.

The 17-year-old, who has worked with the likes of Dolce and Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger, says he’s inherited his famous mum’s facial features.

Jade shared her sons with ex-boyfriend Jeff Brazier before sadly passing away from cervical cancer in 2009.

Jade Goody’s son Bobby has inherited his mum’s facial features (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jade Goody’s son Bobby say?

The Big Brother winner and Jeff also welcomed son Freddie, 16.

However, Bobby admitted his mum is still very much apart of his life.

I have her lips and smile – and her eyes

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “I look like my mum, I’m always being told that by everyone. I have her lips and smile – and her eyes.

“The rest of me is dad’s. As I grow up I’m starting to look more like him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Jack (@bobbybrazier) on Oct 27, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

Read more: Holly Willoughby divides fans as she celebrates Bonfire Night with sparklers

It certainly isn’t the first time Bobby has been likened to his famous mum.

Back in July, fans were left stunned after noticing the family resemblance between the two.

It came after Bobby shared a photo of himself as he reached 70k followers on Instagram.

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “Your mother’s double, she would be so so proud of you.”

Jeff Brazier has raised Bobby and Freddie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second said: “That smile reminds me of your mum. She had the most infectious laugh and smile with dimples. She would be super proud of u and Freddy.”

Since growing up, the teen has carved out a successful career as a model, having signed with the prestigious Unsigned Agency.

Bobby’s modelling career

Proud dad Jeff previously revealed Bobby had to choose between various modelling offers.

He told The Sun: “He’s signed up with a model agency.

Read more: Big Brother: Rylan saddens fans as he visits former site of BB house

“Because he had quite a few that wanted to take him on. I know he’s sort of quite hopeful for what that might bring, and basically it just seems like there’s a few opportunities available to him.”

Meanwhile, last month, Jeff opened up about how “resilient” his sons had been over the years.

Asked if their mother’s death continues to impact Bobby and Freddie’s lives, the 41-year-old told The Sun: “My gosh, they are just so resilient.

“Of course they were so young when she died. It pains me to think they never knew Jade in the same way we all did.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.