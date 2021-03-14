Jack Tweed, who became the husband of Jade Goody just weeks before the star’s death, has found love again.

The media personality, now 33, says he has a special new lady in his life, 12 years after reality star Jade died from cervical cancer.

He met his new girlfriend on Instagram, and despite being early days, he says he’s excited about their future.

Jack photographed in 2009 (Credit: SplashNews)

Speaking to The Sun, Jack said: “I hope it goes well, it’s early days, but I like her a lot and would like to settle down again.”

He added that it is almost impossible not to compare any new love to his late wife.

He continued: “I will never forget about Jade.

“I know it’s stupid to think about ’cause I’m never gonna get what I had with Jade again and I’m never going to find Jade again.”

Jack previously dated Big Brother star Chanelle Hayes for three years, from 2011.

However, he went on to say this relationship was a mistake.

That’s because he thinks he treated the reality star as a ‘replacement’ for the love lost with Jade.

When did Jack Tweed marry Jade Goody?

Jack married Jade when he was just 21.

They married on February 22, 2009 at Down Hall country house.

Sadly, Big Brother star Jade passed away just a month after the ceremony, on March 22.

They’d begun dating in 2006, and had lived together up until her hospitalisation with her two sons.

However, they did not have any children together.

Jade Goody and Jack Tweed at their televised wedding ceremony (Credit: SplashNews)

Why did Jade Goody die?

Jade tragically died at the age of 27 from cervical cancer.

The mum-of-two passed away on Mother’s Day.

She received her initial diagnosis while appearing on Indian Big Brother.

Within months, she learned her cancer was terminal.

Jack Tweed visiting Jade Goody’s grave (Credit: SplashNews)

In December 2008, she explained to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that she vowed to carry on working until the end.

Jade explained: “I just want to carry on being to the boys and to myself normal and I’m quite naive with the whole cancer thingy.

“I haven’t done any research or anything and I don’t want to know.

“I only know what I need to know, which is this is my medication and this is that, this is when I get better.

“I don’t want to know the ins and outs and because it’s too much for my brain to take it in. It really is.”

